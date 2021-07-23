Marsquakes offer detailed look at red planet's interior

Mark Panning of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who took part in the crust study, said even the biggest marsquakes are so weak they would barely be felt on Earth. He's hoping for “the big one” which would make it easier to process the data and define the Martian interior.

“Fingers crossed, we would love to see some bigger events,” Panning said.

Current measurements show Mars' crust possibly reaching as deep as 12 miles to 23 miles (20 kilometers to 37 kilometers); the mantle extending down nearly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers); and the relatively lightweight core with a radius of 1,137 miles (1,830 kilometers).

By comparison, Earth's crust ranges from a few miles (kilometers) beneath the oceans to more than 45 miles (70 kilometers) beneath the Himalayas. Earth is almost double the size of Mars.

“By going from cartoon understanding of what the inside of Mars looks like, putting real numbers on it ... we are able to really expand the family tree of understanding” how our solar system’s rocky planet formed, Panning said.

Its mission extended by another two years, InSight has been hit with a power crunch in recent months. Dust covered its solar panels, just as Mars was approaching the farthest point in its orbit around the sun.