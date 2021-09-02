Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' jabs, flips Asian American film cliches

“It does feel like martial arts, the concept as it’s been distorted through a Western lens, is used to pigeonhole us, to make us feel smaller and to mock us,” Yu said. In “Shang-Chi,” “when you have a movie that is nearly all Asian ... or almost every face is Asian, you have room for everyone to serve a different narrative purpose.”

Another cliche narrative that persists is the mystical Asian mentor who trains a white protagonist in martial arts. The white pupil then gets to be the savior back home in the U.S. It's a story that Marvel drew backlash for when, in 2017, they cast a white lead in their “Iron Fist" Netflix series.

The “Shang-Chi” team assures that their foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is something that speaks to the Asian American experience. The high-octane adventure is ultimately a family drama about a young Asian immigrant who shuns his father's wishes to live his own life in America. Dave Callaham, a co-writer, found himself getting emotional over the screenplay.

“I’ve been writing professionally for 19 years. It’s the first time I’ve ever been asked to write from my own perspective," Callaham said. "Every other movie I’ve ever written it’s ‘Step one: Imagine you’re a beautiful man named Chris’ — a white man usually.”