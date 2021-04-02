Maryland audit faults procurement of 500K virus tests

The chiefs of staff to the Maryland Department of General Services and the state health department wrote in a response to the audit that at the time the tests were purchased, an emergency use authorization with the FDA was pending.

“The unprecedented nature of the emergency required adapting existing practices to assure that Maryland was able to meet the needs of this emergency and was not restrained by practices that had never been tested in such an extraordinary way,” wrote Eric Lomboy, the chief of staff for DGS and Thomas Andrews, the chief of staff for the health department.

Lomboy and Andrews added that they thought the review by auditors was conducted in a way that gave the appearance the Maryland General Assembly’s Office of Legislative Audits produced a "rushed and politically-driven report implying dubious conclusions reached without regard to the actual circumstances surround the subjects of the Review.”

But lawmakers who have been critical of the deal and a lack of transparency said the audit confirmed they had reason to be concerned.