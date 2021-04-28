Maryland finalizes $577M settlement for HBCU federal lawsuit

The money will be paid over a decade for scholarships and financial aid support services, as well as faculty recruitment and development. Funds also can could be used to expand and improve existing academic programs, including online programs, as well as the development and implementation of new academic programs.

The money will be distributed each year based on each school’s share of the total enrollment during the preceding academic year at all four of Maryland’s HBCUs: Morgan State University, Coppin State University, Bowie State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

“After more than a decade and a half of litigation, and with multiple bills passed by the General Assembly, we can finally ensure that our HBCUs receive the equitable funding that they deserve," Senate President Bill Ferguson said.

The agreement was reached in cooperation with the Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education and their attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis, and the Lawyers Committee on Civil Rights Under the Law, Frosh said.

Frosh said he expects to meet a June 11 deadline with federal courts to confirm the terms. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has strongly encouraged Maryland to settle, and Frosh said he's optimistic the terms would be accepted by the court.

