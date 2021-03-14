Maryland governor says his family has felt Asian prejudice

BALTIMORE (AP) — The governor of the state of Maryland said Sunday that his family has felt the effects of discrimination over the past year amid a wave of racism against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Larry Hogan's wife, Yumi Hogan, is Korean American. Speaking to Jake Tapper on CNN's “State of the Union," the Republican governor called the attacks on Asian Americans “outrageous" and “unacceptable.”

“My wife, my three daughters, my grandkids, all Asian, and they — they have felt some discrimination personally,” Hogan said.

“We feel it personally with my daughter, who sort of is sometimes afraid to come visit us, with people who had best friends that were being harassed at the grocery store, or being called names, and people yelling about the China virus, even though they’re from Korea and born in America,” he added.

Hogan praised President Joe Biden for addressing the issue during his first prime-time address to the nation last week, when he condemned violent attacks against Asian Americans and called them “un-American.”

“It's something we have to get under control. And I wish more people would be speaking out. And I appreciate the president's remarks,” Hogan said.