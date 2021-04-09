Maryland governor vetoes 3 police reform bills

“They will result in great damage to police recruitment and retention, posing significant risks to public safety throughout our state,” Hogan wrote.

The police job protections that are being repealed are known as the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights. Critics have contended it has long stood as a barrier to officer discipline and accountability. Maryland first enacted it in 1974, and about 20 states have adopted similar laws setting due process procedure for investigating police misconduct.

All of the measures were passed with enough votes to override the vetoes in the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. Police reform has been a top priority of the leaders in the legislature. The legislative session is scheduled to end Monday at midnight.

“Tomorrow, the Senate will take the necessary action to ensure that we can have safer communities and fairer policing throughout our state," Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat said, moments after the vetoes were announced Friday night.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, named a panel to work on police reform measures in May, after nationwide protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. She sponsored the legislation that incorporated its recommendations.