Maryland pays tribute to longtime Senate president Miller

"Public education, higher education, the Chesapeake Bay, our health care system, all bear the indelible mark of Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr.," Hogan said.

U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, a former Maryland Senate president himself who is now the No. 2 House Democrat in Congress, described Miller as “tough and gruff, smart as a whip, but also kind and considerate of others when he wanted to be.”

Senators emphasized the kinder side that often was out of public view. They said he treated the members of the Senate from both parties like family. Current Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, said that “deep personal feeling" for his colleagues contributed to Miller's unprecedented tenure.

“That’s what made Mike successful, is that ability to exude confidence for this institution, because he knew that over time the politics will change, the partisanship will change, the issues will change, but this institution — this Senate of Maryland — this is what stands the test of time,” Ferguson said.

Sen. Paul Pinsky, one of the Senate's most liberal members, spoke of how Miller, a conservative Democrat, recruited people to run against him. What began as an adversarial relationship evolved into mutual respect, he said.