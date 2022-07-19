Maryland voters head to polls; Soto wins Home Run Derby; police identify Indiana mall shooter; Fauci reveals retirement plans | Hot off the Wire podcast

Maryland voters are choosing candidates in a primary for a big election year in the state. Both Republicans and Democrats have competitive primaries for governor in Maryland this year.

The House is set to vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Tuesday's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy.

Partisan battle lines have formed over a shrunken economic package that President Joe Biden wants Congress to complete within weeks. Biden conceded last week he would settle for a far narrower economic plan than he’s wanted. Biden had hoped the measure would also address climate change, but Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has blocked that.

Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered amid a heat wave that has seized swaths of Europe. The national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still Tuesday in a country ill prepared for such extremes. The typically temperate nation was just the latest to be walloped by unusually hot, dry weather that has gripped the continent since last week, triggering wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and leading to hundreds of heat-related deaths.

U.S. federal prosecutors have charged a Saudi man with lying to federal officials about using a fake Instagram account to harass Saudi critics — mostly women — living in the U.S. and Canada. That’s according to a complaint unsealed last month in federal court in Brooklyn.

Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert" who were arrested in a U.S. Capitol complex building last month. The nine people were arrested on misdemeanor charges June 16 in the Longworth House Office Building. Among the nine was the voice behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, comedian and writer Robert Smigel.

In sports, there's a new winner at the Home Run Derby, while on the eve of its All-Star Game, Major League Baseball looks to its future and considers some rules change. And Philadelphia star James Harden turns down a wad of cash to help the Sixers find some guys who can play.

Authorities say the person who shot five people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, before a shopper shot and killed him was a 20-year-old local man. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said at a news conference Monday that Jonathan Sapirman, of Greenwood, began firing after leaving a bathroom at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening. He says Sapirman continued shooting people until a 22-year-old man who was legally armed shot and killed him.

A prosecutor says the gunman who attacked the high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 should be executed because he killed his victims in a cold and calculated manner. Prosecutor Mike Satz told the 12 jurors who will decide whether Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life in prison without parole how he killed each victim. Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, says he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January 2025. Fauci, 81, became director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984 and has advised seven presidents. Fauci said on CNN Monday that he doesn't have a specific retirement date in mind and hasn’t started the process.

A court order that keeps Louisiana authorities from enforcing a ban on most abortions remains in effect. At a Monday morning hearing on a lawsuit challenging the abortion ban, a judge in Baton Rouge asked both sides to file more documents by Tuesday morning.

Britain’s Prince Harry is challenging people everywhere to adopt Nelson Mandela’s spirit of hope in an uncertain and divided world to reclaim democracies and leave a better future for children. He movingly cited the inspiration of the anti-apartheid leader on his own life and his memories of his late mother, Princess Diana, in a keynote and often personal speech to the U.N. General Assembly’s annual celebration Monday of Nelson Mandela International Day.

Pop artist Claes Oldenburg has died. He was 93. The Sweden-born Oldenburg studied at Yale and the Art Institute of Chicago and gained his initial fame in performance art. But Oldenburg’s lasting fame focused on his sculptures, many of them turning normally ordinary objects like clothespins or baseball bats into huge sculptures in public spaces.

Europe is feeling the pain from Russia's war in Ukraine. Mounting pressure from high energy prices is driving record inflation and raising the likelihood of a plunge back into recession. An energy crisis fueled by European reliance on Russian natural gas has spread through the economy.

A retired Los Angeles prosecutor has said a judge privately told lawyers he would renege on a promise and imprison Roman Polanski for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in 1977. A transcript of testimony by Deputy District Attorney Roger Gunson that had been sealed by a court for 12 years was obtained by The Associated Press late Sunday.

The economy is a bit wobbly, but General Motors CEO Mary Barra isn’t backing off of an audacious prediction: She pledges that by the middle of this decade, her company will sell more electric vehicles in the U.S. than Tesla, the global sales leader.

Delta is ordering 100 737 Max 10 airplanes, the largest of the line produced by Boeing, potentially giving the manufacturer additional momentum after a troubled rollout of its most advanced aircraft. Delta has an option to purchase 30 more of the aircraft as the airline looks to keep up with surging travel demand.