 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Mask ruling forces Biden to shift strategy; Netflix considers ads; Johnny Depp testifies in libel case

  • 0

Today is Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Freeze alerts in place for parts of the East this morning as the West sees more rain and snow. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri discusses when Spring returns for the East. 

***

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, April 20

Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him

  • By ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden’s administration has been working for months to prepare people to rethink their personal risk calculations as the nation gets used to the idea of living with an endemic COVID-19. That measured approach disappeared abruptly after a federal judge threw out a federal requirement to mask up when using mass transit. The ruling adds to the administration’s messaging challenges as it tries to move past the virus in the leadup to midterm elections. The Biden administration is accelerating its efforts to provide the best advice for millions making their own personal safety decisions on the still-dangerous pandemic. It’s both a public health imperative and an important shift in emphasis for Biden’s political future.

Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine's east
National Politics
AP

Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine's east

  • By ADAM SCHRECK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Russian forces have pressured a stubborn pocket of resistance in Mariupol amid renewed hopes Wednesday for an evacuation of thousands of civilians from the shattered port city. Mariupol is a key battleground in Moscow’s new onslaught to take control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. In addition to pounding the holdout in Mariupol, Russian forces have intensified their attacks along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long elsewhere in what is known as the Donbas. If successful, the offensive would carve Ukraine in two and give President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory following the failed attempt by Moscow’s forces to storm the capital, Kyiv.

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads
National
AP

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

  • By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Streaming service Netflix is dealing with a sharp drop in subscribers by considering changes to its service that it has long resisted. Netflix suffered its first loss of subscribers in years, an unwelcome surprise that drove its stock down 25%. The company says it will try to minimize password sharing and consider creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising. Those changes are aimed at helping Netflix regain the momentum it's lost during the past year. Pandemic-driven lockdowns that kept people streaming content at home have lifted and services such as Apple and Walt Disney have begun to chip away at its vast audience.

Macron, Le Pen square off for decisive debate as vote looms
National Politics
AP

Macron, Le Pen square off for decisive debate as vote looms

  • By SYLVIE CORBET - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

In the climax of France’s presidential campaign, centrist President Emmanuel Macron and far-right contender Marine Le Pen will meet Wednesday evening in a one-on-one TV debate that promises to be tough for both. It could also prove decisive ahead of Sunday’s runoff vote. In 2017, a similar debate struck a decisive blow to Le Pen's campaign. She had looked hesitant, consulting notes piled up in front of her, appeared to lose her composure and made basic mistakes on economic topics — which Macron pounced on. This time, Macron, 44, has emerged ahead from the April 10 first round and is leading in opinion polls. But Le Pen, 53, has significantly narrowed the gap compared to 2017.

'Wall of fire' forces evacuations near Arizona tourist town
National
AP

'Wall of fire' forces evacuations near Arizona tourist town

  • By FELICIA FONSECA - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Winds kicked up a towering wall of flames in rural northern Arizona on Tuesday, tearing through two-dozen structures and forcing the evacuation of more than 700 homes. Coconino County declared an emergency as the fast-moving wildfire on the outskirts of Flagstaff ballooned to over 9 square miles. Forest Service officials say flames as high as 100 feet quickly scorched dry grass, shrubs and Ponderosa pine trees. More than 750 homes and 1,000 animals have been evacuated. Smoke billowed into the air Tuesday in a scene reminiscent of a dozen years ago when a much-larger fire burned in the area. Elsewhere in Arizona, firefighters battled a wildfire in a sparsely populated area of national forest south of Prescott. 

Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'
National
AP

Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'

  • By MATTHEW BARAKAT - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Actor Johnny Depp told jurors that he felt compelled to sue his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel out of an obsession for the truth after she accused him of physical and sexual assault. Depp on Tuesday flatly denied ever hitting Heard, calling the allegations against him disturbing, heinous and “not based in any species of truth.” Depp says Heard falsely accused him of domestic abuse when she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post. The trial in Fairfax, Virginia, began last week but, prior to Tuesday afternoon, the jury had only seen Depp sitting silently with his lawyers. Heard is scheduled to take the stand later in the six-week trial. 

Actor Ezra Miller arrested again on Hawaii's Big Island
National
AP

Actor Ezra Miller arrested again on Hawaii's Big Island

  • By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Ezra Miller has been arrested again in Hawaii. The actor known for playing the Flash in “Justice League” films was arrested on an assault charge. Police say Miller became irate after being asked to leave a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the head. It's Miller's second arrest on the Big Island in recent weeks. The actor was arrested at a karaoke bar last month. Police say Miller grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts. Miller's attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment. 

NBA Playoffs roundup: Grizzlies and Pelicans even their playoff series
Basketball
AP

NBA Playoffs roundup: Grizzlies and Pelicans even their playoff series

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 23 points and handed out 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies looked much more like the team that posted the NBA’s second-best record, routing the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 on Tuesday night to even up their first-round Western Conference series at 1 apiece.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Afghanistan Daily Life

Two Afghan children stand amid piles of garbage next to their home, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 18, 2022. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: April 20

Today in history: April 20

In 1916, the Chicago Cubs played their first game at Wrigley Field (then known as Weeghman Park); the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-6.

Today in sports history: April 20

Today in sports history: April 20

In 1986, Michael Jordan sets an NBA single-game playoff scoring record with 63 points in a 135-131 double overtime loss to the Boston Celtics.…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental home. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the "vast majority" of them were underage. Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, "and potentially back and forth."

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release Monday that the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.” Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.

Watch Now: Related Video

Netflix Has Lost 200,000 Subscribers So Far This Year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News