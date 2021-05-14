Masks come off in 'great day for America'; Palestinian families flee Israeli bombardment; WNBA is back

Today is Friday, May 14, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden calls it a 'great day for America' as CDC says masks can come off for vaccinated Americans; Palestinian families flee Israeli bombardment, massing of ground troops; the WNBA returns for its 25th season tonight.

'Great day for America': Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

“Today is a great day for America,” President Joe Biden said during a Rose Garden address heralding the new guidance, an event where he and his staff went without masks. Hours earlier in the Oval Office, where Biden was meeting with vaccinated Republican lawmakers, he led the group in removing their masks when the guidance was announced.