Masks come off in 'great day for America'; Palestinian families flee Israeli bombardment; WNBA is back
Masks come off in 'great day for America'; Palestinian families flee Israeli bombardment; WNBA is back

Another cold start to the day in the Eastern US is contrasted by hot, dry conditions in the West. We are also monitoring storms forming in the Central US. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

Today is Friday, May 14, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden calls it a 'great day for America' as CDC says masks can come off for vaccinated Americans; Palestinian families flee Israeli bombardment, massing of ground troops; the WNBA returns for its 25th season tonight.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden smile and walk off after speaking about updated guidance on mask mandates, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Washington. 

'Great day for America': Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

“Today is a great day for America,” President Joe Biden said during a Rose Garden address heralding the new guidance, an event where he and his staff went without masks. Hours earlier in the Oval Office, where Biden was meeting with vaccinated Republican lawmakers, he led the group in removing their masks when the guidance was announced.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask," he said, summarizing the new guidance and encouraging more Americans to roll up their sleeves. “Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.” Read more:

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

A man is seen trough a hole in a wall of a residential building after it was struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, Friday, May 14, 2021. 

Palestinians flee as Israeli artillery pounds northern Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian families grabbed their children and belongings and fled neighborhoods on the outskirts of Gaza City on Friday as Israel unleashed heavy artillery fire at what it said was a large network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion.

Israel has massed troops along the border and called up 9,000 reservists as fighting intensifies with the Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. Palestinian militants have fired some 1,800 rockets, and the Israeli military has launched more than 600 airstrikes, toppling at least three high-rise apartment buildings, and has shelled some areas with tanks stationed near the frontier. Read more:

WNBA Preview Basketball

FILE - Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) gets between Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and forward Cierra Burdick (11) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's WNBA Finals in Bradenton, Fla., in this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, file photo. The WNBA will tip off its 25th season on Friday, May 14, 2021. 

WNBA returns, celebrating 25th anniversary season

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is back and celebrating its silver anniversary.

It was a busy offseason for the longest running women's professional sports league that will tip off its 25th season Friday night.

There was a lot of player movement in the offseason, headlined by Candace Parker heading home to Chicago after playing the first 13 years of her career in Los Angeles. Read more:

House GOP set to put Trump defender Stefanik into No. 3 post
Business

House GOP set to put Trump defender Stefanik into No. 3 post

  By ALAN FRAM and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
  • Updated
  0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are ready to vault Rep. Elise Stefanik into the ranks of House leadership, with the party hoping to turn the pag…

+2
Biden, GOP senators upbeat, plan more infrastructure talks
National Politics
AP

Biden, GOP senators upbeat, plan more infrastructure talks

  By LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
  • Updated
  0

WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting at the White House, President Joe Biden and a group of Republican senators agreed to talk again early next week as negotiations intensified over a potentially bipartisan infrastructure package that could become one piece of the administration’s ambitious $4 trillion public investment plan.

+2
Conservatives seize on gas crunch to blame Biden, stir base
National
AP

Conservatives seize on gas crunch to blame Biden, stir base

  By ALI SWENSON Associated Press
  • Updated
  0

A graphic calling the East Coast fuel supply crunch “Biden’s Gas Crisis.” A tweet speculating that gas stations running dry was an “INSIDE JOB.” A meme depicting the president and vice president cheering about the “Green New Deal” in front of a snaking line at a fuel station.

+2
Biden to meet DACA recipients in immigration overhaul push
National Politics
AP

Biden to meet DACA recipients in immigration overhaul push

  By AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
  • Updated
  0

As a candidate, President Joe Biden promised to protect those often described as “dreamers,” brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and their families by reinstating an Obama-era policy that protected them from deportation.

+2
California tree trimmer charged in deadly throat-slashings
National
AP

California tree trimmer charged in deadly throat-slashings

  • Updated
  0

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer in rural Northern California has been charged in throat-slashing serial killings that left three people dead, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Lightning suspected of killing 18 Asiatic elephants in India
World
AP

Lightning suspected of killing 18 Asiatic elephants in India

  By WASBIR HUSSAIN Associated Press
  • Updated
  0

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Lightning is believed to have killed a herd of 18 wild Asiatic elephants in remote northeastern India, a forest official said Friday.

+8
Police: 9 wounded in Providence, Rhode Island, shooting
National
AP

Police: 9 wounded in Providence, Rhode Island, shooting

  By WILLIAM J. KOLE Associated Press
  • Updated
  0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nine people were wounded Thursday evening in Rhode Island's capital in what police there believe to be the largest shooting in city history.

Arizona joins 12 GOP states in ending extra unemployment pay
National Politics
AP

Arizona joins 12 GOP states in ending extra unemployment pay

  By BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press
  • Updated
  0

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday joined a growing number of Republican governors who are stopping payment of an extra $300 a week in pay for unemployed workers as a way to force people to return to work.

+2
Apple holds edge in app store trial despite nagging issues
Business

Apple holds edge in app store trial despite nagging issues

  By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology Writer
  • Updated
  0

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple seems to be prevailing in an antitrust trial examining whether its mobile app store illegally skims profits fro…

National
AP

Scientists urge restoration of federal gray wolf protections

  By JOHN FLESHER AP Environmental Writer
  • Updated
  0

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A group of scientists urged the Biden administration Thursday to restore legal protections for gray wolves, saying their removal earlier this year was premature and that states are allowing too many of the animals to be killed.

+2
Fire officials aim to douse blazes fast, avoid megafires
National
AP

Fire officials aim to douse blazes fast, avoid megafires

  By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press
  • Updated
  0

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials said Thursday they will try to stamp out wildfires as quickly as possible this year as severe drought tightens its grip across the West and sets the stage for another destructive summer of blazes.

Inventor of Post-it Notes adhesive dies at age 80
National
AP

Inventor of Post-it Notes adhesive dies at age 80

  • Updated
  0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The inventor of the adhesive used on one of 3M's best-known products, the Post-it Note, has died, according to the company and his published obituary.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Kansas Daily Life

Dale Jensen, from Overland Park, Kan., plays with his dog Cali as the sun sets at Shawnee Mission Lake, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Lenexa, Kan. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

ON THIS DATE

+13
Today in history: May 14

Today in history: May 14

In 1961, Freedom Riders were attacked by violent mobs in Anniston and Birmingham, Alabama, and more events that happened on this day in history.

+5
Today in sports history: May 14

Today in sports history: May 14

In 1967, Mickey Mantle hits his 500th home run, a shot off Stu Miller that lifts the New York Yankees to a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orio…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

