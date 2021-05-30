 Skip to main content
breaking

Mass shootings mar holiday weekend; at least 2 dead, 20 injured in Florida incident

  Updated
About 1,000 people attended a vigil on Thursday night outside of San Jose, California city hall, in memory of the nine people who were shot and killed in a California rail yard on Wednesday morning.

Police are looking for the assailants who opened fire at a Florida club, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more, Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said.

Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said.

The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire into a crowd outside with assault rifles and handguns, police director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice," Ramirez said in a tweet.

Two people died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

No arrests were immediately announced.

"This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act," Ramirez told the Miami Herald.

"This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend it's the same thing," Ramirez said during an early morning news conference.

--Gun violence ushered in the Memorial Day weekend in South Florida. Miami police were searching for a shooter who opened fire late Friday during an apparent drive-by shooting that killed one person and injured six others. Dozens of shots were sprayed into the night in Miami's Wynwood area, with some witnesses describing the scene as a war zone. The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals by friends or acquaintances.

--In Chicago, a motorist was shot dead on the West Side Saturday afternoon and at least six people were wounded, including a 12-year-old boy who was grazed by gunfire in a drive-by shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, so far in during the holiday weekend, Chicago police said.

--One man was killed and another man and a women were critically wounded in a shooting Saturday, Phoenix police said.

