Massachusetts looks to bar Robinhood in state; company sues

NEW YORK (AP) — Stakes are rising in Massachusetts’ legal battle against Robinhood Financial, and regulators are asking for the popular trading app's brokerage registration to be revoked, which would effectively bar it from the state.

Robinhood, meanwhile, calls the complaint brought by Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin's office elitist and based on a rule that should not apply in its case. It’s asking to move the issue to a state court, rather than continue to work through an administrative process.

The legal battle began in December, when state regulators filed an administrative complaint against Robinhood, whose easy-to-use app has helped bring a new generation of investors to the market. The app has grown so popular that the company is preparing to sell its own stock on the market through an initial public offering.

In its initial complaint, Massachusetts' securities division alleged Robinhood exploited its customers to make bigger profits and failed to meet standards of conduct required by the state, something called the “fiduciary rule.” It said Robinhood used techniques to make investing seem like a game, such as showering users’ screens with confetti, in hopes of encouraging unsophisticated customers to make more and more trades.