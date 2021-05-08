Massachusetts mom wants outside review of Black teen's death

“Nothing can bring back Mikayla or console her grieving family,” Ryan said in a statement. “But what we can do — indeed what we owe her — is an accurate and fulsome accounting of what led to her death. You have my word as your district attorney and as a mother, that I will deliver that answer.”

Strothers has challenged the suggestion that her daughter’s death was a suicide. Mikayla was a joy to friends, family and teammates on her basketball team, and she “wasn’t a troubled child,” her mother said.

Instead, Strothers has drawn attention to an alleged attack on her daughter the evening before her body was found. She said Mikayla was attacked by five white teens in Hopkinton. Strothers called the police and filed a report soon after. Mikayla is believed to have died hours after the attack.

According to an account from the county prosecutor, Miller was involved in an altercation with two teens at a residential building in Hopkinton the evening of her death. Two other teens were also in the room, and another was in a car outside. After the fight, police were called to Miller’s home and found she had been punched in the face. Officers went to the homes of the two others involved in the fight and took statements.