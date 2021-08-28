Massachusetts woman among US troops killed in Kabul blast

Condolences poured in Saturday and a vigil was organized upon news that a Marine from Massachusetts was among the U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The family of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, was notified Friday evening and asked for privacy, said Jaime Melendez, director of veterans' services in Lawrence, where Rosario attended high school.

“We will not allow her to be forgotten,” Melendez said.

Dozens attended a vigil in Rosario's memory Saturday afternoon in Boston that was hosted by Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, an organization founded by veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The group had a wreath in Rosario's memory. Veterans and family members who lost loved ones to war also brought 13 roses and lit 13 candles in honor of U.S. service members lost in the bombing.

“My veteran community is grieving. My Gold Star family members are feeling the shock all over again. Should it have happened? Never. What can we do as a community? We can stand behind the our military right now and pray,” said Mary Ellen Callahan, who lost a Marine son in Iraq.

Jeff Lau, a U.S. Army veteran, led the group in a moment of silence.