 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

MassDOT busy retrieving traffic cones tossed into river

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — People keep tossing traffic cones in the Charles River. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation keeps retrieving them.

Surveillance video released Friday following a public records request by NBC Boston showed several people hoisting the orange cones and tossing them one by one off the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge.

Earlier this month, workers spent hours retrieving more than 100 cones from the ice on the river.

“It is a little bit of a dicey operation whenever you have ice on a river. It can be dangerous,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told NBC Boston at the time.

The cones have been repeatedly removed from the bridge connecting Boston and Cambridge. They are part of a bicycle safety pilot program that launched in November.

MassDOT officials said it was unclear why people have tossed the cones off the bridge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News