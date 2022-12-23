Massive winter storm brings power outages

MISSION, Kan. — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning Friday, the National Weather Service said. The service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said.

Power outages left about 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports. Utilities in Nashville, Memphis and throughout the Tennessee Valley said they were implementing rolling blackouts Friday to conserve power as the region battles an extreme cold front.

And more than 4,600 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.

In Canada, WestJet canceled all flights Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport, beginning at 9 a.m. And in Mexico, migrants in unusually cold temperatures near the U.S. border awaited a U.S. Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift Trump-era COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum.

Forecasters said a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

Even though fleets of snow plows and salt trucks were deployed, driving was hazardous and sometimes deadly. The Kansas Highway Patrol said three people were killed in separate vehicle collisions in northern Kansas this week. The collisions occurred Wednesday evening as bitter cold and snow was moving through the region. The drivers lost control of their vehicles on icy roads.

In Kansas City, Missouri, a driver died Thursday after skidding into a creek. Meanwhile, state police in Michigan reported multiple crashes Friday, including a pileup involving nine semi-trailers.

Activists also were rushing to get the homeless out of the cold.

Nearly 170 adults and children were keeping warm early Friday in Detroit at a shelter and a warming center designed to hold 100 people. "This is a lot of extra people" but "you can't" turn anyone away, said Faith Fowler, the executive director of Cass Community Social Services, which runs both facilities.

In Chicago, Andy Robledo planned to spend the day organizing efforts to check on unhoused people through his nonprofit, Feeding People Through Plants. Robledo and volunteers build tents modeled on ice-fishing tents, including a plywood subfloor.

“It’s not a house, it’s not an apartment, it’s not a hotel room. But it’s a huge step up from what they had before,” Robledo said.

In Portland, Oregon, officials opened five emergency shelters. Fallen trees and power lines closed roads across the Portland metro area. And nearly 50 miles of Interstate 84, a major highway through the Columbia River Gorge, were closed Friday morning.

All bus service was suspended in the greater Seattle area Friday morning. And DoorDash suspended delivery service in parts of several states, including Minnesota and Iowa.

In far northern Indiana, lake-effect snow rolling off Lake Michigan could boost storm totals to well over a foot in some areas by Sunday, said Mark Steinwedel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Syracuse, Indiana.

The weather service is forecasting the coldest Christmas in more than two decades in Philadelphia, where school officials shifted classes online Friday.

In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem late Thursday activated the state's National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe as some members were stranded in their homes with dwindling fuel.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe was using snowmobiles to reach members in the western part of the state. But with the vehicles breaking down in the 10-foot drifts, officials were considering using horses to deliver essentials to some homes as they sought help from federal officials.

In Maine, gusts approaching 70 mph were reported along the coast Friday morning. Atop New Hampshire's Mount Washington, the tallest peak in the Northeast, the wind topped 150 mph. The governor closed state offices, ferry service to Casco Bay islands was suspended and flooding was leading to some water rescues.

In Boston, rain combined with a high tide sent waves over the seawall at Long Wharf in Boston and flooded some downtown streets.

With temperatures dipping to 7 degrees early Friday in northern Mississippi, Kyle Young abandoned the shorts that he normally wears to his job at a Starkville store that sells Mississippi State University clothing and décor. "It's freezing here," said Young, who dressed in layers as he did brisk business with last-minute Christmas shoppers. "I can usually tough it out."

In Vermont, Amtrak canceled service for the day, and nonessential state offices closed early.

Calling it a "kitchen sink storm," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday as wintry weather heads into the state.

