Matthew McConaughey says 'we must do better' after massacre in his hometown of Uvalde

Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde where at least 21 people were killed Tuesday, described gun violence as an "epidemic we can control."
"Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," the 52-year-old actor said in a statement.
"The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?' We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo," he said on Instagram.
McConaughey called on all Americans to "renegotiate our wants from our needs," adding that "we have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children's issue."
"This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.
"To those who dropped their loved ones off to school not knowing that today was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming."
The star of movies such as "Dallas Buyers Club" and "The Lincoln Lawyer" has maintained a close relationship with his home state -- and last year weighed a run for governor.
When he decided not to run, he said in part "As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It is a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment."
Reactions to Texas school shooting that left more than a dozen students, 2 adults dead
Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime & for the community of Uvalde.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2022
Cecilia & I mourn this horrific loss & urge all Texans to come together.
I've instructed @TxDPS & Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. pic.twitter.com/Yjwi8tDT1v
Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2022
We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding.
Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.
For too long, some in Congress have offered hollow words after shootings while opposing all efforts to save lives. It is time for all in Congress to heed the will of the American people & join in enacting the House-passed bipartisan, commonsense, life-saving legislation into law.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 24, 2022
His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House.— Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) May 24, 2022
While we monitor this situation, we remember that Uvalde, while rocked by today’s events, is strong and resilient. In this time of trepidation, our office is always here to do whatever we can to help. We are family and we will continue to be here for each other.— Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) May 24, 2022
My heart goes out to those in the hospital receiving care and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives. As a parent, I cannot imagine the pain they must be feeling.— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 24, 2022
*I am in touch with local officials in Uvalde and plan to travel there as soon as I can get there
Horrified and heartbroken by reports of the disgusting violence directed at innocent schoolkids in Uvalde, Texas. The entire country is praying for the children, families, teachers, and staff and the first responders on the scene.— Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 24, 2022
Thoughts and prayers are not enough.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 24, 2022
After years of nothing else, we are becoming a nation of anguished screams.
We simply need legislators willing to stop the scourge of gun violence in America that is murdering our children.
Pray for Uvalde. My heart is with South Texas today. Our community is rocked by tragedy as we continue to learn more details.— George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 24, 2022
My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022
Again. https://t.co/aHfOeGPRCE— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 24, 2022
The horrific rampage in TX once again makes clear that there are some very sick people in this country with guns in their hands who should not have them. Congress may not be able to end this problem, but we must at least pass commonsense gun reforms to finally protect the public.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 24, 2022
To the families of Uvalde, we weep with you in your grief and ask for God’s solace for your unfathomable pain. May your angels be lifted up to spite the darkness that took them. And may the light of reason and compassion save the lives of others in their namesake.— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 24, 2022
#Uvalde
The most well-aged tweet ever on this app. https://t.co/LvvEgSE2w9— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 24, 2022
This is fucking terrible. https://t.co/3A7pVcJXzc— Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 24, 2022
What might we be if only we tried.— Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) May 24, 2022
What might we become if only we’d listen.
Sen. Chris Murphy gets on his knees on the Senate floor: "I am here on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees to beg my colleagues: Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 24, 2022
Horrifying news. A mass shooter has killed 14 students and 1 teacher at Robb elementary school.— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 24, 2022
I don’t have the words to express my outrage at this preventable atrocity. God help us. https://t.co/IyE4OwHpj5
Our hearts are utterly and completely broken. You can’t stop a bullet with thoughts and prayers. To honor those lost and save countless lives, we need action. We’re dying while we wait for it. pic.twitter.com/6sF8FL2sjr— March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 24, 2022
Schools should be sanctuaries of safety for our children, not where they go to die.— Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) May 24, 2022
Join the millions of Americans demanding our lawmakers stand up to the gun lobby so our children don’t have to stand up to gunmen. Text ACT to 644-33.
The shooting at Robb Elementary in Texas is a horror.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 24, 2022
My heart aches for the families devastated by this tragedy and the Uvalde community.
Children are dying, and we could do something about it. But the GOP won’t stand up to the gun lobby.
Shameful doesn’t begin to cover it.
I implore – beg – my Republican colleagues to join Democrats in finally making changes to our gun laws to help prevent Americans from re-living this gun tragedy far too often. We cannot continue to sit on our hands and allow innocent lives to be lost. Congress must act.— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) May 24, 2022
End violence in schools— UNICEF (@UNICEF) May 24, 2022
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
Our message is clear: #ENDviolence NOW. pic.twitter.com/Znl3b8FbTc
14 children and one teacher left home for school today in Texas, never to return. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and all those who were wounded in this tragedy. We must end violence in our schools before another precious life is lost. #ENDviolence— Catherine Russell (@unicefchief) May 24, 2022
Lord, enough.— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2022
Little children and their teacher.
Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken.
How many more lives? How many more children? And how much longer before we reject the choices that have made ours the one country where this happens routinely? It is not inevitable, it is horrific. It must end.— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) May 24, 2022
