 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Matthew McConaughey won't run for Texas governor in 2022

  • 0

Over a two-year period, the 52-year-old actor explored a career in public office but he announced to fans via social media that he does not plan to run in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Actor Matthew McConaughey isn't running for Texas governor after months of publicly flirting with the idea of becoming the latest celebrity candidate.

The Academy Award winner said in a video posted Sunday night that political leadership was not a route he was choosing to take "at this moment."

McConaughey, 52, said he would instead focus on supporting businesses and foundations that create pathways for others to succeed.

The Texas governor's race is already shaping up to be one of the nation's highest-profile contests in 2022. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a third term, and Democrat Beto O'Rourke, coming off failed bids for the U.S. Senate and president, announced that he was getting in the race.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey, shown in May 2019 in Los Angeles.

McConaughey, the "Dazed and Confused" and "Dallas Buyers Club" star, had never said what party — if any — he would run under while acknowledging that he was mulling a run for governor in his home state. McConaughey had also shied away from going into policy specifics and positions on contentious issues in Texas.

"Politicians? The good ones can help us to get to where we need to go, yeah," McConaughey said in the video posted to Twitter. "But let's be clear, they can't do anything for us unless we choose to do for ourselves."

People are also reading…

In California, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner ran for governor this year in a failed GOP-led recall effort against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom but gained little momentum.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Simulation shows in epic detail what happens when star encounters black hole

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News