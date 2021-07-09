Maui seeks to quickly implement new tax on tourists

“Instead of $23 million, we’ll probably receive in the neighborhood of $50 to $70 million,” Lee said.

Maui has seen a sharp increase in tourism since pandemic restrictions have eased.

State Rep. Sylvia Luke, the House Finance Chair, said under the old system, Oahu got the bulk of the money because it is the most populous island in the state. Now counties will be receive money based on how many visitors they get.

Luke said Maui could benefit the most.

“The island is just overrun with tourists,” said Luke. “And you look at the population of Maui, compared to Oahu, there’s a lot more tourists per capita.”

California visitors Phil and Diana Asenas think the law is unfair.

“Taking a little bit of an advantage of people who truly want to get out and have been locked down for two years now,” said Phil Asenas.

“They’re definitely taking advantage of us,” Diana Asenas said. "But at the same time, if we want a vacation, we have to suck it up too. But it’s not right. It’s definitely not right.”

