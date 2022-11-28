 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mauna Loa is erupting, prompting an ash fall advisory for Hawaii's Big Island

  • Updated
  • 0

An ashfall advisory is in effect Monday for Hawaii's Big Island and surrounding waters until 6 a.m. HST (noon EST) after Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began erupting in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Up to a quarter inch of ashfall could accumulate on portions of the island.

"People with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling the ash particles and anyone outside should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth," the National Weather Service in Honolulu warned.

"Possible harm to crops and animals. Minor equipment and infrastructure damage. Reduced visibility. Widespread clean-up may be necessary," it added.

Lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. Winds may carry volcanic gas and fine ash downwind.

People are also reading…

"Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly," the observatory said, adding, "If the eruption remains in Moku'āweoweo, lava flows will most likely be confined within the caldera walls.

"However, if the eruptive vents migrate outside its walls, lava flows may move rapidly downslope."

The eruption began in Moku'āweoweo, the summit caldera of Mauna Loa, on Sunday around 11:30 p.m. HST (5:30 a.m. EST Monday) according to the observatory.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary

Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary

The alleged gunman facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is nonbinary, the suspect’s defense team says in court filings In several standard motions filed on behalf of Anderson Lee Aldrich on Tuesday, public defenders refer to the suspect as “Mx. Aldrich." They note in footnotes that the 22-year-old is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. There was no elaboration about it. Aldrich, who was beaten into submission by patrons during Saturday night’s shooting, was scheduled appear for the first time in court Wednesday by video from jail. The motive in the shooting was still under investigation, but authorities have said Aldrich faces possible murder and hate crime charges.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends meeting Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News