Maybe banking culture doesn’t always make people dishonest

Participants who had just been asked about their work at the bank showed evidence of cheating, while other bank employees, who hadn’t been asked about their work, did not. That indicates the employees were basically honest, but that thinking about their jobs triggered dishonesty. That suggests that banking culture favors dishonest behavior, Cohn and his colleagues concluded in 2014.

The new study repeated that experiment with 620 commercial bankers from a large institution in the Asia Pacific region and 148 commercial bankers from a medium-sized institution in the Middle East. It found no statistically significant effect of asking employees about their work ahead of the coin-flipping.

Zoe Rahwan of the Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Berlin and co-authors of the new study suggested several possible explanations for the disparate results.

One is that the banking culture sampled in the original study is different in other places, they said. Another is that only “ethical” banks let their employees participate in the new study, following widespread press coverage of the 2014 results. The new work was done in 2015 and 2016.