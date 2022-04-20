 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mayor in troubled LA wants more spending for homeless, LAPD

  • Updated
  • 0
Los Angeles Budget

File - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers the State of the City Address from the under-construction Sixth Street Viaduct on April 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. In a city struggling with rising crime rates and an out-of-control homeless crisis, Mayor Garcetti on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, proposed boosting spending for police and directing more than $1 billion into into housing and other programs to help those those living on the streets.

 Gary Coronado - pool, Pool Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a city struggling with rising crime rates and an out-of-control homeless crisis, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday proposed boosting spending for police and funneling a record amount — more than $1 billion — into housing and other programs to help those those living on the streets.

Garcetti said the spending aimed at homelessness, if approved by City Council, would be about 20 times the amount directed at homelessness when he took office in 2013. The proposal comes at a time when makeshift encampments have spread in virtually every neighborhood.

A key part of the proposal calls for the city to purchase buildings and covert them into residences for homeless people.

The spending plan was outlined in Garcetti's $11.8 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins in July, which now goes to City Council for review.

Garcetti, a two-term Democrat, also called for boosting spending at the Los Angeles Police Department, including hiring hundreds of officers. The city had 397 homicides last year, the highest tally since 2006.

People are also reading…

Garcetti was nominated in July to become President Joe Biden's ambassador to India. But the Senate vote has been delayed by an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against a former Garcetti top adviser. The mayor has denied witnessing or being told of any inappropriate behavior.

Garcetti's term at City Hall runs through the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental home. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the "vast majority" of them were underage. Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, "and potentially back and forth."

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release Monday that the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.” Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.

Watch Now: Related Video

These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News