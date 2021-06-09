Mayor: Seattle 1st major city to fully vaccinate 70%

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Wednesday that 70% of city residents ages 12 and up have been fully vaccinated, which she said makes Seattle the first major U.S. city to hit the COVID-19 milestone.

Durkan’s office also said 78% of the Seattle population 12 and older has started the vaccination process.

“Seattle is America’s most vaccinated major city, and it would not have been possible without our residents’ commitment to protecting themselves, their loved ones, and our entire community,” Durkan said in statement. “Now that we have reached community protection, we can lead the nation in safely reopening and recovering in earnest.”

She urged Seattleites to support local small businesses, help revive its arts and cultural scene, and enjoy the Seattle summer safely.

Now that Seattle has reached the 70% fully vaccinated goal, the city and its partners will start launching efforts to support Seattle’s reopening, Durkan said.

The efforts will include supporting local small retailers and restaurants, arts and culture programming, and transit use, the mayor's office said.