Mayoral candidates agree: St. Louis must tame the violence

For Reed, the 58-year-old president of the Board of Aldermen, crime is a “personal issue.” His brother, Eugene, 32, was shot to death in 1989 in Joliet, Illinois.

“I know what those families are going through and I don’t want another family to live through that,” Reed said.

Spencer, a 42-year-old alderwoman, picks up bullet casings on her daily jogs. It took only a few months to fill a pint jar.

“I plan on addressing lots of issues but let me be clear: If we don’t address violent crime, nothing else matters,” Spencer said.

Tishaura Jones, 48, the city treasurer and a former state representative, wants to bring in more social workers, mental health counselors and substance abuse counselors, rather than adding more uniformed officers.

“The arrest and incarcerate model of public safety obviously isn’t working," she said. "And in cities where they have added more police to the mix, those cities are no safer than they were before. So we have to do something different.”

Andrew Jones, in contrast, wants more money for police. Jones, 60, a utility executive, said that most killings are connected to drugs and gangs.