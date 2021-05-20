Mayor's husband pleads not guilty to drug, weapons counts

The New York State Police and Monroe County District Attorney have scheduled a late-morning press conference.

Granison has been embroiled in the criminal justice system before.

He was put on probation for five years after being arrested for his involvement in a jewelry store robbery that took place in March 1997 when he was 17 years old. Two other men were sentenced to prison terms for their roles in that robbery.

His role in the robbery came to public attention just before Warren’s first inauguration. In a statement at the time, she said Granison was judged as a youthful offender and his file sealed, and that he did not have a criminal record.

She pointed to him as an example of someone who had turned his life around and said he had learned from the experience.

Warren was indicted in a campaign finance fraud case in October, but a representative for the district attorney's office said Wednesday’s police activity at her home was not connected to that case.

“The mayor is just learning about the events that unfolded this afternoon and has no more information than the rest of the community,” Warren’s spokesperson Justin Roj said in a statement Wednesday.