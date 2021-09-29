McAuliffe, Youngkin hold fiery debate on vaccinations, taxes

The first question of the night dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, and the candidates maintained the positions they’ve consistently outlined on vaccine mandates, which McAuliffe generally supports and Youngkin does not.

“He wants employers to fire employees who don’t get the vaccine,” said Youngkin, who is vaccinated and said he believes everyone should get it.

McAuliffe called Youngkin’s position on the issue “disqualifying.”

Moderator Chuck Todd, NBC News political director, pressed Youngkin on whether he believed getting vaccinated for “measles, mumps or rubella is a personal choice."

Youngkin struggled to find his words for several seconds and then said: “I think that the data associated with those vaccines is something that we should absolutely understand the difference between this vaccine.”

When asked again, he said he thinks those vaccines “can be mandatory.”

McAuliffe, as he has throughout the campaign, consistently sought to tie Youngkin to Trump, who lost Virginia by 10 points. At one point he called Youngkin “bought and paid for” by the former president.