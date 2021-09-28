McAuliffe, Youngkin to meet for debate in northern Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin were set to meet Tuesday evening for the second and final debate in Virginia's closely watched gubernatorial election.

Five weeks from Election Day and with early voting already underway, recent polls suggest a tight race between McAuliffe, who is seeking a second term after his first ended in 2018, and Youngkin, a former business executive and political newcomer.

Democrats made huge gains in Virginia while former President Donald Trump was in office, taking full control of state government, but Republicans are more energized and optimistic about their chances this fall than they have been in years. The contest, one of only two regularly scheduled governor's races this year, is also drawing national attention as a possible indicator of voter sentiment heading into next year's midterms.