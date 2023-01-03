McCarthy fails in early votes; Bills-Bengals won't resume game this week; CES returns to Las Vegas | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is falling far short in voting to become House speaker. House Republicans fell into a tangle on the opening day of the new Congress, refusing to elect McCarthy by more than a dozen votes in two rounds.

» The NFL has informed the Bills and Bengals their suspended game will not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged. The game was suspended Monday night in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

» Frank James, who opened fire and wounded 10 passengers on a Brooklyn subway train last year, has pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges.

» The New York Police Department says a man accused of attacking police with a machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, injuring two officers, has been arrested on charges of attempting to murder officers.

» U.S. authorities say two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays.

» Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

» Tens of thousands of people have filed by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body as it lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica.

» Police say a hit-and-run driver rear-ended a sport utility vehicle and sent it crashing into a New York City restaurant, injuring 22 people.

» CES, the annual tech industry event formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, is returning to Las Vegas this week with the hope that it looks more like it did before the coronavirus pandemic.