 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

McCarthy fails in early votes; Bills-Bengals won't resume game this week; CES returns to Las Vegas | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is falling far short in voting to become House speaker. House Republicans fell into a tangle on the opening day of the new Congress, refusing to elect McCarthy by more than a dozen votes in two rounds.

» The NFL has informed the Bills and Bengals their suspended game will not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged. The game was suspended Monday night in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

» Frank James, who opened fire and wounded 10 passengers on a Brooklyn subway train last year, has pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges.

People are also reading…

» The New York Police Department says a man accused of attacking police with a machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, injuring two officers, has been arrested on charges of attempting to murder officers.

» U.S. authorities say two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays.

» Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

» Tens of thousands of people have filed by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body as it lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica.

» Police say a hit-and-run driver rear-ended a sport utility vehicle and sent it crashing into a New York City restaurant, injuring 22 people.

» CES, the annual tech industry event formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, is returning to Las Vegas this week with the hope that it looks more like it did before the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Now: Egypt recovers ancient sarcophagus lid from U.S., and more of today's top videos

Egypt has recovered a smuggled sarcophagus lid that was put on display at a museum in the U.S., watch a convict in California try to escape out of a police car on a highway, and more of today's top videos.

Egypt recovers 2,700-year-old sarcophagus lid from US
World

Egypt recovers 2,700-year-old sarcophagus lid from US

  • 0

Egypt announced Monday the recovery of a sarcophagus lid dating back nearly 2,700 years that it said had been smuggled out and put on display …

California convict kicks out police car window, attempts escape on highway
National

California convict kicks out police car window, attempts escape on highway

  • Updated
  • 0

 Luckily someone following the police cruiser caught it all on camera. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

Gun control advocates face obstacles as violence grows in the U.S.
National

Gun control advocates face obstacles as violence grows in the U.S.

  • Updated
  • 0

Activists say last year was one of the worst on record for gun violence in the US, with nearly 650 mass shootings.

Massive amounts of rain break levees in Northern California
National

Massive amounts of rain break levees in Northern California

  • Updated
  • 0
NASA releases International Space Station's best scientific images of 2022
World

NASA releases International Space Station's best scientific images of 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

NASA have released some of the best scientific images taken on the International Space Station in 2022, as it continues its scientific journey…

Monkey the size of a golf ball born at zoo in England
World

Monkey the size of a golf ball born at zoo in England

  • Updated
  • 0

A tiny Goeldi's monkey weighing as little as a golf ball has been born at Newquay Zoo in the U.K.

Growing list of countries imposing COVID rules on China arrivals
World

Growing list of countries imposing COVID rules on China arrivals

  • Updated
  • 0

Australia, Canada and Morocco are the latest to impose restrictions on travelers from China amid surge in COVID cases.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela president says he's willing to normalize ties with U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News