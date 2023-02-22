Today is Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 22
Thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are being made available to Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson. It's a stunning level of access granted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and it's raising new questions about the Republican leader’s commitment to transparency, oversight and safety at the Capitol. A hard-right political commentator, Carlson says his team is spending the week at the Capitol pouring through the video and preparing to reveal their findings. But granting such high-profile access to sensitive security details to such a deeply partisan figure is a highly unusual move that is raising alarms on Capitol Hill.
President Joe Biden is wrapping up his whirlwind, four-day visit to Poland and Ukraine. Biden is reassuring eastern flank NATO allies that his administration is highly attuned to the looming threats and other impacts spurred by the grinding Russian invasion of Ukraine. Before departing Warsaw on Wednesday, Biden will hold talks with leaders from the Bucharest Nine. The collection of nations on the most eastern flank of NATO was formed in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. The B9 countries’ anxieties have become more heightened as many worry Putin could move to take military action against them if he’s successful in Ukraine.
The Supreme Court will be weighing whether Facebook, Twitter and YouTube can be held responsible for a 2017 terrorist attack on a nightclub in Turkey in which 39 people died. Plaintiffs claim Islamic State group terrorists used the online platforms to spread their message. What the justices decide to do in the case being heard Wednesday and a related case it heard Tuesday is important particularly because the companies have been shielded from liability on the internet, allowing them to grow into the giants they are today. The companies argue they can’t be sued because they did not knowingly or substantially assist in the Istanbul nightclub attack.
Jill Biden is not a newcomer to Africa. It will be her sixth time in Africa when she arrives in Namibia on Wednesday as part of a commitment by President Joe Biden to deepen U.S. engagement with the region. It will be her first visit as first lady. Besides Namibia, Jill Biden is also stopping in Kenya. President Biden recently told African leaders that he and many other U.S. officials will visit Africa this year. During her five-day visit, Jill Biden will focus on empowering women and young people. She'll also call attention to the devastating drought in the Horn of Africa.
The Seattle City Council has added caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws, becoming the first U.S. city and the first in the world to pass such a law outside South Asia to specifically ban caste discrimination. Calls to outlaw discrimination based on caste, a division of people based on birth or descent, have grown louder among South Asian diaspora communities in the United States. The movement is getting pushback from some Hindu Americans who argue that such legislation maligns a specific community. Proponents of the ordinance approved Tuesday say caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries and that without such laws, those facing caste discrimination in the U.S. will have no protections.
Democrat Jennifer McClellan has defeated her Republican opponent to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, where she will be the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress. McClellan is an attorney and veteran state legislator. She prevailed over pastor and Navy veteran Leon Benjamin in the race for the blue-leaning 4th District, which has its population center in the capital city and stretches south to the North Carolina border. The seat was open after the death of Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin in November. McEachin died weeks after being elected to a fourth term after a long fight with the secondary efforts of colorectal cancer.
Alex Murdaugh’s defense called his surviving son to the witness stand Tuesday to poke holes in evidence that prosecutors have presented in the double murder trial of the disgraced South Carolina attorney. Buster Murdaugh answered questions in a matter-of-fact tone. He explained points that prosecutors emphasized as potentially sinister, including Alex Murdaugh parking behind his mother’s home or not using his cellphone for an hour the night of the killings. The defense also called a forensic engineer who says his analysis of shooting angles in Maggie Murdaugh's death and the locations of shell casings show the shooter was about 5-foot-2. Alex Murdaugh is 6-foot-4.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3.
***