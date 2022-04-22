McCarthy said he'd urge Trump to resign after Jan. 6; Southwest wildfires; today is Earth Day

Today is Friday, April 22, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
Low humidity and very windy conditions will contribute to the fire threat in the Southern Plains. Ahead of the fire threat, we are tracking severe storms in the region. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest forecast.
***
TODAY IS EARTH DAY
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, April 22
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he would urge then-President Donald Trump to resign. That's according to an audio recording posted Thursday night by The New York Times and aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. The Times reports that the audio is a recording of a Jan. 10 conversation among House GOP leaders in which they discussed the Democratic effort to remove Trump from office. McCarthy is heard telling the other lawmakers that he would tell Trump, “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.” Earlier Thursday, after the Times published its initial story describing the conversation, McCarthy released a statement calling it “totally false and wrong.”
New satellite images show what appear to be mass graves near Mariupol in southern Ukraine. Local officials are accusing Russia of burying up to 9,000 civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city. The images emerged hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol despite the presence of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters who were still holed up at a giant steel mill. Putin on Thursday ordered his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off so that "not even a fly comes through.” The mayor of Mariupol accused the Russians of “hiding their military crimes” by taking the bodies of civilians from the city and burying them in Manhush.
Firefighters battling a half-dozen wildfires in the Southwest are bracing for the return of ferocious winds. More than 500 firefighters are manning fire lines in Arizona and New Mexico and more help is on the way. The largest type of management team plans to take command of resources Friday at one of the biggest, most dangerous fires near Flagstaff. A brief break in the weather allowed crews to launch aerial attacks on some of the fires Thursday. But that's unlikely Friday. Forest Service officials in New Mexico say there's “high confidence" a widespread extreme and catastrophic fire weather event will occur with sustained winds up to 50 mph.
President Joe Biden is taking steps to restore national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, drought and blight. Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order protecting some of the nation’s largest and oldest trees. Old-growth trees are key buffers against climate change and absorb significant amounts of carbon dioxide that contributes to global warming. Biden’s order directs federal land managers to define and inventory mature and old-growth forests nationwide within a year. The order being signed Friday requires officials to identify threats to older trees, such as wildfire and climate change, and develop policies to safeguard them.
Philadelphia health officials say they're ending the city's indoor mask mandate, abruptly reversing course just days after people in the city had to start wearing masks again amid a sharp increase in infections. The Board of Health voted Thursday to rescind the mandate. That's according to the Philadelphia health department, which released a statement that cited “decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts.” The health department did not release data to back up its reversal on masking, saying more information would be provided Friday. Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate, but faced fierce blowback as well as a legal effort to get the mandate thrown out.
France’s presidential contenders raced on the last day of campaigning Friday to drive home why their particular political brand is the right choice for voters. President Emmanuel Macron, the centrist incumbent, has campaigned on a message of unity. On Friday, he laid into the nationalist rival he is set to face in a Sunday runoff. He acknowledged that far-right leader Marine Le Pen "has managed to draw on some of what we did not manage to do." Le Pen, meanwhile, challenged criticism that her policies do not hold up to scrutiny. The two candidates must make their final pitches to the French electorate before campaigning is legally required to end at midnight.
Mourners will gather at the funeral for Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a traffic stop and struggle with a white police officer in Michigan. Civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy Friday at the family’s request. Their lawyer, prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, also will speak at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids. An unarmed Lyoya, a native of Congo, was face down on the ground when he was shot. The officer was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off the officer’s Taser.
Tennessee’s governor has called off what was to have been the state’s first execution since the start of the pandemic. Republican Gov. Bill Lee issued a statement Thursday saying he was granting a temporary reprieve to 72-year-old inmate Oscar Smith, Tennessee's oldest death row inmate. He cited an unspecified “oversight” in preparations for a lethal injection that was to have been given Smith on Thursday evening. An attorney in the public defender's office says they were notified of mishandling of execution drugs, though no further specifics were provided Smith was convicted of the 1989 killings of his estranged wife and her teenage sons. It would have been the first execution since the pandemic began.
Texas’ oldest death row inmate has been executed for killing a Houston police officer during a traffic stop nearly 32 years ago. Carl Wayne Buntion was given a lethal injection Thursday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby. Buntion’s attorneys had claimed his execution would be unconstitutional, in part because so much time had passed following his conviction. But the U.S. Supreme Court declined to delay the execution. At 78, Buntion was the oldest person Texas has put to death in modern times. He was also the first inmate executed in Texas in 2022.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is expected to appear at a hearing in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn’t be allowed to run for reelection. The challenge says the Republican congresswoman is ineligible to run under a provision of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It alleges that she aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021. It was filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state’s office by five voters who live in Greene’s congressional district. As required by law, the secretary of state asked an administrative law judge to hold a hearing on the complaint. That hearing is set for Friday.
Authorities are investigating after former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching an aggressive passenger on board a plane at San Francisco International Airport. The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. The footage was first shared by TMZ. Police say two people involved in an altercation were detained, then released pending further investigation. Representatives for Tyson said the fellow passenger had harassed the former boxer and threw a water bottle at him.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Desmond Bane made seven 3-pointers and had 26 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-95 on Thursday night for a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.
***
MORNING LISTEN: STREAMED & SCREENED PODCAST
This week we have a very cool interview with Robert Eggers, director of a new Viking epic The Northman, which hits theaters this weekend.
We also get real deep with how much we absolutely loved Everything Everywhere All At Once, can't wait to see the new Nicolas Cage bonanza, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and talk about some other fantastic movies and shows you should see!
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1993, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum was dedicated in Washington, D.C., to honor victims of Nazi extermination.
In 2014, Albert Pujols becomes the first major leaguer to hit his 499th and 500th homers in the same game. See more sports moments from this date:
***