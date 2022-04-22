McCarthy said he'd urge Trump to resign after Jan. 6; Southwest wildfires; today is Earth Day

Today is Friday, April 22, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Low humidity and very windy conditions will contribute to the fire threat in the Southern Plains. Ahead of the fire threat, we are tracking severe storms in the region. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest forecast.

***

TODAY IS EARTH DAY

***

TOP STORIES

***

MORNING LISTEN: STREAMED & SCREENED PODCAST

This week we have a very cool interview with Robert Eggers, director of a new Viking epic The Northman, which hits theaters this weekend.

We also get real deep with how much we absolutely loved Everything Everywhere All At Once, can't wait to see the new Nicolas Cage bonanza, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and talk about some other fantastic movies and shows you should see!

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: April 22 In 1993, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum was dedicated in Washington, D.C., to honor victims of Nazi extermination.

Today in sports history: April 22 In 2014, Albert Pujols becomes the first major leaguer to hit his 499th and 500th homers in the same game. See more sports moments from this date:

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

