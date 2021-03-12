McConnell backs new process to fill Kentucky Senate vacancy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Mitch McConnell has given his blessing to legislation to change how a vacant U.S. Senate seat would be filled in his home state of Kentucky, but it most certainly doesn't signal an opening is contemplated, an ally of the Senate Republican leader said Friday.

The bill was advanced by a Kentucky House committee, leaving it one step away from clearing the GOP-dominated legislature. The measure would remove the Democratic governor’s ability to make his own choice if a Senate seat opened up. Republicans hold both Senate seats from Kentucky and wield supermajorities in both legislative chambers, giving them the votes to override any veto.

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, the bill's lead sponsor, acknowledged Friday that the bill had sparked questions about the 79-year-old McConnell, who won reelection last year.

“Let me make this definitive statement: He is not sick, he is not leaving -- maybe to some people’s chagrin -- but he plans to be there," Stivers told the committee.

Stivers, the state Senate’s top leader, acknowledged that he discussed the bill ahead of time with McConnell, but neither has indicated who suggested the legislation.