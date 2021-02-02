McConnell blasts Greene's 'loony lies'; buried Northeast faces more snow; a virtual Punxsutawney Phil

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Sen. Mitch McConnell lobbed a rare rebuke of a fellow Republican, calling Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a "cancer for the Republican Party"; winter storm buries the Northeast US; and not snow nor pandemic will keep Punxsutawney Phil from his job.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

GOP's McConnell blasts 'loony lies' by Ga. Rep. Greene

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell denounced newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday, calling the far-right Georgia Republican’s embrace of conspiracy theories and “loony lies” a “cancer for the Republican Party.”