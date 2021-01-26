McConnell retreats from filibuster fight; 'historic' snow across Midwest; Twitter bans My Pillow CEO

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Sen. Mitch McConnell backed off a filibuster fight after assurances from Democratic senators; snow blankets parts of the Midwest; and the My Pillow CEO got ousted from Twitter.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

McConnell backs off Senate filibuster fight with Schumer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell backed off his demand that Senate Democrats preserve the procedural tool known as the filibuster, easing a standoff with new Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as the two negotiated a power-sharing agreement in the closely divided chamber.

McConnell said late Monday he had essentially accomplished his goal after two Democratic senators said they would not agree to changing the rules to end the filibuster, which would require a 60-vote threshold to advance most legislation. Without the support of all Democratic senators, a rules change would fail.