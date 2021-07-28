 Skip to main content
McCormick recalls some seasonings due to salmonella concern
spotlight AP

McCormick recalls some seasonings due to salmonella concern

McCormick Recall

McCormick & Co. is voluntarily recalling some seasonings due to possible salmonella contamination. The company said this week that it's recalling McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

McCormick & Co. is voluntarily recalling some seasonings due to possible salmonella contamination.

The company said this week that it's recalling McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to the recalled products. McCormick said that the potential risk was brought to its attention by the Food and Drug Administration during routine testing.

The products were shipped between June 20 and July 21 to 32 states, Bermuda and Canada.

McCormick said that consumers should dispose of the recalled products and their containers. The company can be reached at 1-800-635-2867 weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT for a replacement or full refund, and with general questions.

