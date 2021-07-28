McCormick recalls some seasonings due to salmonella concern

McCormick & Co. is voluntarily recalling some seasonings due to possible salmonella contamination.
The company said this week that it's recalling McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to the recalled products. McCormick said that the potential risk was brought to its attention by the Food and Drug Administration during routine testing.
The products were shipped between June 20 and July 21 to 32 states, Bermuda and Canada.
McCormick said that consumers should dispose of the recalled products and their containers. The company can be reached at 1-800-635-2867 weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT for a replacement or full refund, and with general questions.
5 summery recipes to try this week
We're officially in the dog days of summer, which makes these recipes perfect for this week's dinner menu. Think fresh salads but also summer twists on some classics.
When you think about what to serve for dinner during summer you probably consider pasta salad, ceviche and other cold dishes. But classics like meatloaf are not to be overlooked.
Thanks to the steak and asparagus, these skewers feel like an elegant Japanese-inspired appetizer, but they realistically only take 20 minutes to put together.
A mixture of tomatoes, spinach, feta, olives and fresh oregano gives portobellos a Mediterranean vibe in this healthy stuffed mushroom recipe.
Whether you’re looking for an easy, crowd-pleasing brunch dish or a weeknight dinner that doesn’t require a trip to the store, a frittata is always the answer.
Key lime pie is one of those foods that always tastes better when you’re on vacation, but the cravings for this particular treat often subsist long after you’ve gone back home again.