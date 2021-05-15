McKissick easily wins 3rd term as South Carolina GOP chair

McKissick faced three challengers, the most vocal of whom was Lin Wood, a Georgia attorney who has falsely insisted Trump actually won the 2020 election. Trump has praised Wood as doing a “good job” filing legal challenges, though Trump’s campaign has at times distanced itself from him. Dozens of lawsuits making such allegations were rejected by the courts.

Wood didn't show up to Saturday's confab. New to South Carolina, he has recently purchased three plantations totaling more than $16 million in Beaufort County, a coastal area south of Charleston.

During a call earlier this year with South Carolina Republicans, Wood said he sensed “dissatisfaction” with McKissick’s leadership during conversations with activists affiliated with tea party groups, saying McKissick had been described to him as a “RINO” — Republican In Name Only — and that he felt such a person was the wrong fit for the state party.

McKissick secured Trump’s endorsement early on, with the former president saying in February that McKissick had done a “great job” leading the party in the state, which, as home of the first-in-the-South presidential primaries, plays a crucial role in the nominating process.