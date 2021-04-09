Medical experts testify in Chauvin trial; union vote tilts Amazon's way; politicians in crisis refuse resignation

Today is Friday, April 9, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Medical experts testify that lack of oxygen killed George Floyd; Amazon comes out ahead in early returns of union vote; politicians in crisis refuse calls to resign.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs

George Floyd died of a lack of oxygen from being pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck, medical experts testified at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, emphatically rejecting the defense theory that Floyd's drug use and underlying health problems killed him.

“A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died,” prosecution witness Dr. Martin Tobin, a lung and critical care specialist at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Loyola University’s medical school in Illinois, testified Thursday.