Meet the flight paramedic who treats patients' medical debt

When flight paramedic Rita Krenz boards a helicopter, she knows her patients are about to face problems she can't fix — a health care system that buries people in debt after a car accident or stroke.

So she decided to do something about it. She turned for help to RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit that buys and forgives medical debt.

Krenz started a fundraising campaign that brought in more than $18,000 for the charity. That money has helped RIP Medical Debt forgive the debt of more than 900 people so far, with the average bill abolished totaling around $1,340.

Krenz has no way of knowing if she will help anyone she's treated. But it's enough to know that her campaign will help somebody.

"A lot of my friends in health care are worn down by this broken system," the Charlottesville, Virginia, resident said. "This, it helps give some relief to that weariness."

Krenz flies several times a week during her 24-hour shifts, responding to emergencies like car accidents or transporting patients from hospital to hospital. The 47-year-old said she started her career focused idealistically on the help she could provide.

