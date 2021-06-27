Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Nas X set for BET Awards

He’s also nominated for best male hip-hop artist, the viewer’s choice award and album of the year for “Blame It on Baby.”

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby were two of the big stars at last year’s BET Awards — the first awards show to air during the pandemic. It was a critical success and featured highly produced and well-crafted pre-taped performances, with some centered around the Black experience highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement, civil rights and the lives of those lost because of police officers, including George Floyd.

This year’s show will allow those who are vaccinated to register to be part of the live audience. The network said it is working closely with Los Angeles County to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

While press at the awards show will be limited, BET does plan to have a red carpet ahead of the live event, which will feature a number of big name presenters including Issa Rae, Naomi Campbell, Regina Hall, Lena Waithe, Mj Rodriguez, Saweetie, Jill Scott, Marsai Martin, Chlöe Bailey and Ashanti. Jennifer Hudson will also make a special appearance at the show.