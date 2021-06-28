Memorial dedicated to victims of Maryland newspaper shooting

“It’s been sold out from under the now thread-bare staff,” Simon said.

Phil Davis, who was in the newsroom the day of the attack, recalled how three years ago he stood downtown amid hundreds gathered as the community gathered for solace in the aftermath.

“Now three years later, this heat feels all too familiar, but still just as hot,” Davis said. "It’s hard to avoid all that surrounded The Capital in the years since the shooting, as time and corporate interests did not stand still after the tragedy.”

Local officials also expressed concern about the newspaper's future.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, who wrote a letter this month to the hedge fund urging it to preserve local news coverage, said he hoped its leadership would visit the community soon.

“I hope that their stockholders hear our story and work with us to grow, rather than shrink our newspaper, and if they don’t I hope that we can find a way to recreate what they take away from us," Pittman said.

The memorial dedication was held the day before opening statements are scheduled for the second phase of the trial for gunman Jarrod Ramos. He pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in October 2019, but he is contending he’s not criminally responsible due to mental illness. A jury has recently been selected to determine whether Ramos should be sentenced to prison or committed to a maximum-security psychiatric hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0