Here's a look at trending topics for today, May 2:
Dillon Brooks
The Memphis Grizzlies have no plans to bring Dillon Brooks back to the team when he hits free agency this summer, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
Brooks was offered an extension last year but turned it down. The Grizzlies have since decided that he won’t be in their future plans, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor Brooks released details publicly.
The Athletic first reported the Grizzlies’ decision, and it was subsequently confirmed by ESPN.
Brooks just completed a three-year contract that paid him $35 million.
Arsenal
Arsenal kept the Premier League title fight alive by beating up on a Chelsea team that seems to be in need of life support under Frank Lampard.
Arsenal returned to the top of the standings — for a day at least — by dismantling Chelsea 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday to end a four-game winless run that saw its control of the title race slip away.
The Gunners channeled their disappointment over last week’s 4-1 loss to rival Manchester City into a dominant first-half display, going 3-0 up inside 34 minutes as Chelsea slumped to a sixth straight loss in all competitions under Lampard.
Martin Odegaard scored two nearly identical goals and Gabriel Jesus added the third minutes later.
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran said Monday he’s getting encouragement during his copyright trial from other performers who also worry that they'll be sued as he battles claims that he stole material from Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” to make a new tune a decade ago.
The British singer offered a spirited defense and a lot of singing during a second day on the witness stand after he was called by his lawyer to answer questions at a trial at which he is accused of infringing the copyrights of the 1973 soul classic Gaye created with fellow songwriter Ed Townsend.
Sheeran said he's heard from other singers since the trial began last week because they share his worries about litigation resulting from their songwriting.
Jesse McFadden
Tony nominations 2023
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, May 2
The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. The labor dispute could have a cascading effect on TV and film productions depending on how long the strike lasts, and it comes as streaming services are under growing pressure from Wall Street to show profits. Some 11,500 film and television writers represented by the Writers Guild of America walked out after failing to reach a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
Law enforcement officials in Oklahoma are staying silent while they piece together what led to the killing of seven people on a rural property, including a registered sex offender. But two relatives of the victims told The Associated Press on Tuesday that they were all shot to death. Jesse McFadden, the registered sex offender, was found dead with his wife, her teenage children and two visiting teens near Henryetta, a town about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City. His mother-in-law, Janette Mayo, says he kept the family “under lock and key” and always had to know where they were. The family didn’t learn about his criminal history until a few months ago.
Officials are assessing tornado damage after a storm tore through Virginia Beach on Sunday, wrecking homes, downing trees and causing gas leaks. The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that the Sunday evening tornado was rated EF-3 with wind gusts around 150 mph. Records indicate it's the strongest tornado to hit the city. No injuries were reported. At least 115 buildings were damaged. Severe weather damaged communities around the U.S. over the weekend. In Maine, some 50,000 homes and businesses were without power Monday morning after a windy rainstorm. A tornado was also confirmed in Florida.
A windstorm has kicked up clouds of dust in southern Illinois and caused numerous crashes on Interstate 55. At least six people have died. State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick says the crashes occurred late Monday morning. He says it involved 40 to 60 cars and multiple tractor-trailers. That includes two tractor-trailers that caught fire. He says more than 30 people were transported to hospitals with injuries. I-55 has been shut down in both directions. Starrick says that the windstorm was a spring version of a “whiteout situation” typically seen in winter snowstorms. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker described the scene as “horrific.”
Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr is casting votes from a statehouse snack bar after asking a court to allow for her return to the House floor. A lawsuit was filed Monday in state district court on behalf of the transgender Democrat and several constituents who say they are being denied their right to adequate representation. Zephyr was silenced and barred after chiding her Republican colleagues over legislation to restrict gender-affirming health care and for encouraging protesters. The challenge against House Speaker Matt Regier and statehouse Sergeant-at-Arms Bradley Murfitt comes with days left in the Legislature’s biennial session. A spokesperson for Montana's Republican attorney general says the lawsuit from Zephyr is frivolous.
The Biden administration will end the last remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements next week when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends. Vaccine requirements for federal workers and federal contractors, as well as foreign air travelers to the U.S., will end May 11. The government is also beginning the process of lifting shot requirements for Head Start educators, healthcare workers, and noncitizens at U.S. land borders. The requirements are the last vestiges of some of the more coercive measures taken by the federal government to promote vaccination as the deadly virus raged. Their end marks the latest display of how President Joe Biden’s administration is moving to treat COVID-19 as a routine, endemic illness.
Days after Disney sued Florida’s governor in federal court for what it described as retaliation for opposing the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Disney World’s governing board made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees filed a lawsuit against the entertainment giant. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District on Monday sued Disney in state court in the Orlando. The board also approved defending itself in federal court in Tallahassee where Disney filed its lawsuit last Wednesday against the governor, the board and its five members. Disney's lawsuit seeks to void the governor's takeover of its governing district.
Jared Leto as Choupette the cat, wandering around cocktails, holding his furry head in his hands. A gaggle of Broadway stars having a joyous reunion. Many poignant reflections on the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. And a tardy Cinderella, aka Rihanna, taking the idea of “fashionably late” to a new level. Those are just a few key scenes from inside Monday's Met Gala 2023. The annual fundraiser honored late designer Karl Lagerfeld, with many attendees wearing vintage looks he created or new interpretations of his designs. Leto's homage to Lagerfeld's cat came from a place of affection for the designer, whom he knew personally and thinks would approve of his elaborate gesture.
Rihanna shut down the Met Gala carpet in white Valentino that encased her in huge camellias. Jared Leto showed up as Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's cat. And Kim Kardashian dressed in all-over strands of pearls. Fashion's biggest night of the year included lots of vintage from Chanel and a reveal by Janelle Monae. Dua Lipa, a co-host, wore a white ballgown from the Chanel archives. Naomi Campbell, who met Lagerfeld at age 16, donned a pink silk satin gown with silver sequin embellishment. It was from 2010. Gisele Bündchen was in white armor-like Chanel with panels and a feathery cape from 2007.
Move over Instagram (or Snapchat) — the Met Gala was the place to announce pregnancies, at least if you’re Serena Williams or Karlie Kloss. The tennis legend and supermodel each revealed their pregnancies in interviews on the Met Gala’s not-so-red carpet Monday night. Williams’ announcement had particular poignance given that she stepped away from tennis last year, saying she had to in order to have a second child. Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian also have a 5-year-old daughter, Olympia. Kloss and husband Josh Kushner have a 2-year-old son, Levi.
NBA Playoffs roundup: Harden hits late 3, 76ers defeat Celtics in semifinal opener; Nuggets go up 2-0
James Harden matched his playoff career high with 45 points and hit a go-ahead, step-back 3-pointer over Al Horford with 8.7 seconds left as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied without Joel Embiid to beat the Boston Celtics 119-115 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on Monday night. A complete recap of Monday's action.