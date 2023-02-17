On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Five former Mempis, Tennessee, officers pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges following the death of Tyre Nichols.

» U.S. officials say the military has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon.

» Ohio’s governor says a plume of chemicals that spilled into the Ohio River after a fiery train derailment has broken up and is no longer a concern.

» Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the “Access Hollywood” tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women.

» India’s Finance Ministry has accused the BBC of tax evasion, saying that it had not fully declared its income and profits from its operations in the country.

» Several Biden Cabinet members have received a letter from House Republicans as they launch the second investigation into the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

» Startups are competing to bring electric boats to the waterways of cities.

» Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to give singer R. Kelly 25 more years in prison for his child pornography and enticement convictions last year in Chicago.

» President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024. But a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as his party's leader, and a clear opening for new leadership.