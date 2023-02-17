On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Five former Mempis, Tennessee, officers pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges following the death of Tyre Nichols.
» U.S. officials say the military has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon.
» Ohio’s governor says a plume of chemicals that spilled into the Ohio River after a fiery train derailment has broken up and is no longer a concern.
» Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the “Access Hollywood” tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women.
» India’s Finance Ministry has accused the BBC of tax evasion, saying that it had not fully declared its income and profits from its operations in the country.
» Several Biden Cabinet members have received a letter from House Republicans as they launch the second investigation into the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
» Startups are competing to bring electric boats to the waterways of cities.
» Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to give singer R. Kelly 25 more years in prison for his child pornography and enticement convictions last year in Chicago.
» President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024. But a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as his party's leader, and a clear opening for new leadership.
Twin tiger cubs warmly welcomed at U.K. zoo, and more of today's top videos
These cubs are just as important as they are adorable, see what it's like to deliver aid to earthquake hit regions of Turkey, and more of today's top videos.
These cubs are just as important as they are adorable. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
Al Jazeera's Sami Zeidan has been speaking to people forced to camp in the open air.
The scale of tragedy in earthquake-hit Adiyaman, Turkey is personal for Al Jazeera’s correspondent Resul Serdar.
This has been a rough season for airlines. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
It's now 5 months since in Iran, Mahsa Amini, died in police custody, shortly after being arrested for not adhering to the country's rules on …
And it’s telling us a whole lot about the evolution of modern day sperm whales.
Events are being held in North Korea to mark the birth anniversary of former leader Kim Jong-il.
Phillip Mehrtens was taken hostage last week after landing his small commercial plane in the Papuan highlands.