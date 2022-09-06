Memphis police identify body of Eliza Fletcher, Champions League preview, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending news for today, Sept. 6.
Eliza Fletcher
Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning.
The news followed an exhaustive search throughout the long weekend with dogs, ATVs and a helicopter in a case that has drawn national media attention and is already becoming a source of partisan controversy over criminal sentencing and parole.
U.S. Marshals arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, on Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near to where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit.
UEFA Champions League
In this unusual season for European soccer, the World Cup in Qatar has split the Champions League into a sprint and a marathon.
The group stage kicks off Tuesday and squeezes six rounds of games into eight full weeks, with the last group matches on Nov. 2.
The congestion is caused by the shutdown of top-tier European soccer during a World Cup being played from Nov. 20-Dec. 18 in Qatar’s cooler months.
In a normal season, teams never play Champions League games in consecutive weeks and the group stage would run into mid-December.
Fairview fire Hemet
Southern California Edison reported “circuit activity” at about the same time the first flames from a wildfire near Hemet were reported, the utility company said of the area where a fast-moving blaze has killed two people and injured another and burned at least seven structures.
It’s unclear what the circuit activity was or whether Edison’s equipment played a role in starting the fire. Edison reported the incident Monday evening with the Public Utilities Commission as the Fairview fire quickly spread. Fire officials on Tuesday morning said the fire has burned 2,400 acres and the cause remains under investigation.
“Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by the Fairview fire, especially those who have lost loved ones and suffered injuries,” said David Eisenhauer, a spokesperson for Edison.
Apple event
Jennifer Lawrence
Saskatchewan stabbings
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 6
A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The appointment may slow the pace of the department's investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is not clear whether it will affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.
President Joe Biden is assailing “MAGA Republicans" and the extreme right in Labor Day remarks to union members. He addressed workers' gatherings in Milwaukee and outside Pittsburgh. Labor Day traditionally kicks off political crunch time, with campaigns scrambling to excite voters for Election Day on Nov. 8. In Milwaukee, Biden said he is not critical of all Republicans, but singled out those who have taken Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign cry to dangerous or hateful lengths. He also paid tribute to organized labor, saying “the middle class built America” but “unions built the middle class.”
Liz Truss has taken over as U.K. prime minister and is immediately facing up to the enormous tasks ahead of her. The challenges include pressure to curb soaring prices, boost the economy, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels. Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on” with the energy crisis, though she offered few details.
A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were among the 10 people killed when a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the crash victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered by a good Samaritan after Sunday's crash. The other nine remain missing. Killed was Ross Andrew Mickel, founder of Woodinville-based Ross Andrew Winery, and his family. Also killed was Spokane activist Sandy Williams, a lecturer, filmmaker and editor of The Black Lens, an African American-focused newspaper. The plane went down off Whidbey Island. The NTSB is investigating.
Canadian police are hunting for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites and authorities believe his brother and fellow suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina, said police chief Evan Bray. RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said authorities are not sure of the cause of death yet but the injuries were not self-inflicted.
Students in Uvalde are going back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a classroom attack that shocked the country. Children began arriving at Uvalde Elementary before dawn, walking through newly installed 8-foot (2.4-meter) metal fencing that surrounds the campus and past a state trooper standing guard outside an entrance. Colorful flags hung inside the hallways, and teachers wore turquoise shirts that read “Together We Rise & Together We Are Better” on the back. State troopers were parked on every corner outside the school. The district announced in late June that the scene of the assault, Robb Elementary, would be permanently closed.
Authorities say California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this week as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat. Officials are pleading for more conservation as people crank up their air conditioners. The state says energy use could hit its highest-ever levels Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service is predicting highs of as much as 115 degrees. It's particularly tough on firefighters, battling 14 large fires around the state. In Southern California alone, two people were killed and one was injured by the Fairview Fire, which has burned more than 2,000 acres near the city of Hemet.
Attorney General Maura Healey has won the Democratic primary for Massachusetts governor, bringing her one step closer to becoming the first openly gay candidate and first woman elected to the state’s top political office. Healey will be the heavy favorite in November against the winner of the Republican primary. Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and businessman Chris Doughty, who is considered more moderate, are running for the GOP nomination. The 51-year-old Healey has touted her efforts to protect students and homeowners from predatory lenders. She also sued Exxon Mobil about whether the oil giant misled investors and the public about its knowledge of climate change. Her most frequent target, however, was Donald Trump.
Drugstore operator CVS Health says it's buying home-healthcare provider Signify Health for $8 billion. CVS announced the agreement on Tuesday and said it expects to close the deal early next year. CVS says Signify has more than 10,000 clinicians including doctors, nurses and physician assistants. The CEO of CVS, Karen Lynch, says the deal will increase her company's connection to consumers in their homes. The deal is also part of a long-term trend of CVS growing from its pharmacy-chain roots into other sectors of the health industry. Back in 2018, CVS paid $69 billion to buy health insurance company Aetna.
Frances Tiafoe has ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and reached the second major quarterfinal of his career. He is the youngest American man to get that far at the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2006. This surprise came a day after Nick Kyrgios eliminated No. 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev. That makes this the first U.S. Open without either of the top two seeded men reaching the quarterfinals since 2000.