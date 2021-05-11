Men plead not guilty to hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery death

On April 28, the Justice Department charged both McMichaels and Bryan, who are all white, with violating Arbery's civil rights as well as attempted kidnapping for using their trucks and guns to try to detain him. The McMichaels were also charged with using firearms in the commission of a crime.

The federal indictment says all three men illegally used force to “injure, intimidate and interfere with” the young Black man “because of Arbery's race and color.” If convicted of interfering with Arbery's rights, they could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Wearing white masks and orange jail uniforms, all three defendants confirmed their pleas to U.S. Magistrate Judge Benjamin Cheesbro.

It was the first time members of Arbery's family sat in the same courtroom as the defendants, who during prior court hearings appeared by video conference from jail because of coronavirus precautions.

“There was a moment where I wanted to break down, but I remained strong,” said Thea Brooks, one of Arbery's aunts. "It’s hard being in a room with people that you know have taken your loved one from you.”