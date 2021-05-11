Men who chased, killed Ahmaud Arbery due in federal court

Walmsley must decide whether the trial jury should be allowed to hear unflattering evidence of Arbery's prior run-ins with law enforcement as well as racist text messages and social media posts made or shared by the men who chased and killed him.

Defense attorneys for the McMichaels want the jury to know about 10 incidents from Arbery's past, including that he was on probation at the time he was killed. Court records show Arbery had pleaded guilty to charges that he carried a gun onto a high school campus in 2013, a year after he graduated, as well as a shoplifting charge for stealing a TV from a Walmart store in 2017.

Defense lawyers argued in their written motion that those incidents bolster their argument that Arbery wasn't an innocent jogger, but would “use running or jogging as cover to commit crimes” and that the McMichaels had good reason to suspect he was burglar.

Prosecutors say Arbery's past is irrelevant considering none of the defendants knew him prior to the fatal chase or were aware of any of his past troubles.

“The only purpose for placing the 'other acts' of Mr. Arbery before a jury is to smear the character of Mr. Arbery and suggest that his murder was deserved,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing.