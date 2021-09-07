Mental health exam ordered for supermarket shooting suspect

District Attorney Michael Dougherty said the victims and their families were frustrated that the original evidentiary was delayed with short notice. He was glad that Bakke set a next hearing so soon but noted that he did not expect the complicated case to be resolved until about two years after the shooting.

“We’ll just continue to work through each obstacle on this journey,” said Dougherty after the hearing, joined by two relatives of slain store manager Rikki Olds who declined to comment.

Dougherty urged people not to lose sight of the victims and others impacted by the shooting during the long process. During his remarks, he read the names of Olds and the nine other people killed: Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, Denny Strong, Teri Leiker, Neven Stanisic, Tralona Bartkowiak, Suzanne Fountain, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray and Jody Waters.

Susan Gilmore said she came to court to show the victims and their families that they are loved and not forgotten. She said she and her son Gil have been to some memorial services for those killed and also hold signs of support outside the Boulder Police Department, sympathizing with how they had to grieve their loss while also investigating the shooting.