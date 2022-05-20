Mercedes just sold the world's most expensive car for $142 million

Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Thursday that it recently sold the world's most expensive car. A very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe that had been kept in the German automaker's collection was sold to a private owner for €135 million, the equivalent of $142 million. That price makes it the most expensive car known to ever have been sold, according to Hagerty, a company that tracks collector car values.
Money from the sale will be used to establish the Mercedes-Benz Fund, a global scholarship fund, Mercedes said in an announcement.
The previous record sale price for a car was reportedly $70 million paid in 2018 for a 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO.
The Mercedes that was sold was one of only two 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe prototypes. The 67-year-old cars were named for Mercedes' chief engineer at the time, Rudolf Uhlenhaut, and are claimed to have a top speed of 186 mph It was sold at a closed invitation-only auction at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart on May 5. The auction was held in cooperation with auto auction company RM Sotheby's.
People are also reading…
The other Uhlenhaut Coupe will remain in the Museum's collection, according to a Mercedes-Benz statement.
"Their racing cars from the 1930s and 1950s are rare, and most are still owned by the factory, so any that come to market are highly sought after," said Brian Rabold, vice president for automotive intelligence at Hagerty.
Mercedes' "Gullwing" SLRs -- so-called because of the doors that rise up like curved wings -- are considered to be among the world's most desirable cars. And various rare and racing versions are especially valuable.
The SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe was, essentially, a hard-top version of Mercedes' famous open-topped SLR racing car, powered by a 300 horsepower eight-cylinder engine. The thinking was that a closed car would better protect drivers from wind and weather at high speeds, while the closed roof would also improve aerodynamics.
Shortly after the development of these cars, Mercedes stopped its involvement in motorsports, so the cars were never used in competition.
While the identity of the car's new owners remains unknown, British classic car dealer Simon Kidston claimed in a press release to have placed the winning bid on behalf of a customer.
The top-rated vehicles for 2022
Top-rated sedan: 2022 Honda Civic
Starting MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price): $22,915
Edmunds says: When a compact sedan survives for nearly 50 years and continues to redefine its segment, you know it's special. The Honda Civic is both sporty to drive and comfortable inside, with well-padded seats and a smooth ride. There's also much more space than you'd expect from a car in this class. The Civic sedan has a huge trunk, and there's ample space in the back seat too.
Counterpoint: Road noise is noticeable at any speed and can be rather intrusive on coarse surfaces.
Top-rated truck: 2021 Ford F-150
Starting MSRP: $30,985
Edmunds says: From tech to towing, the Ford F-150 continues to lead the pack and deliver the confidence that customers expect. Redesigned for 2021, the latest F-150 fended off all comers, extending its rule as a repeat Edmunds winner. We're impressed by the F-150's clever features, which include nearly fold-flat front seats and a disappearing gear shifter that creates a handy workspace. There's also an available onboard generator with the ability to power tools, a tailgate party or even your house — a big leap that left competitors flat-footed. Notably, we're giving the award to the 2021 model because the 2022 wasn't available for testing, but no significant changes are expected for 2022.
Counterpoint: While the F-150 rides pretty comfortably, the Ram 1500's coil-spring rear suspension provides a slightly better ride.
Top-rated SUV: 2022 Kia Telluride
Starting MSRP: $34,015
Edmunds says: As a midsize three-row SUV, the Kia Telluride provides comfortable and surprisingly luxurious accommodations for seven or even eight passengers. But it's not so big that it feels clumsy to drive or difficult to maneuver in tighter confines. And if you have a lighter passenger load, the Telluride's cabin space easily converts into cargo-friendly transport. There were a number of new and exciting SUVs introduced this year, but the Kia Telluride continues to stand above the rest. It takes home Edmunds' SUV award for the third year in a row.
Counterpoint: There are fewer storage bins and cubbies than you'll find in some rival SUVs.
Top-rated EV: 2021 Tesla Model 3
Starting MSRP: $46,190
Edmunds says: Although we've been tough critics of Tesla when warranted, we know a great car when we see it. In fact, we've acknowledged the Tesla Model 3 's greatness three years running — the Model 3 is another repeat winner as our top-ranked electric vehicle. While it has consistently failed to match its EPA range estimates in Edmunds' real-world testing, our numbers show that the Model 3 is still among the longest-range EVs on the market. It's also a hoot to drive, pairing rapid acceleration with slice-and-dice agility. Throw in the fact that Tesla's Supercharger network is arguably the best in the game, and it's clear that the Model 3 remains second to none.
Counterpoint: The Model 3's infotainment software supports neither Apple CarPlay nor Android Auto.
Editor's choice: 2022 Rivian R1T
Starting MSRP: $68,575 (estimated)
Edmunds says: The Rivian R1T is the first EV truck to hit the mainstream market, and what a debut. The R1T packs an amazing amount of on- and off-road performance, cutting-edge tech and unique style into a package that's slightly bigger than a typical midsize truck. In Edmunds' testing, the R1T rocketed from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds — that's neck-and-neck with the latest Chevy Corvette — and turned in the best handling performance of any truck we've ever tested. Moreover, the R1T can tow up to 11,000 pounds and boasts an impressive payload capacity of 1,760 pounds. You probably won't need that sort of capability on a regular basis, but you'll certainly appreciate the storage provided by the R1T's spacious front trunk and clever gear tunnel under the front of the bed.
Counterpoint: The R1T's touchscreen user interface was slow to respond in our testing, and the Bluetooth connection occasionally cut out. There's a chance this could be remedied via future software updates.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.