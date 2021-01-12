Meredith Anding Jr., member of the 'Tougaloo Nine,' dies

Armaan said his father joined the NAACP youth chapter and developed a relationship with Medgar Evers, who recommended him to participate in the Tougaloo protest. Evers, a prominent Mississippi activist, was later assassinated in 1963.

Anding, who was raised in Myles, Mississippi, attended Tougaloo from 1961 to 1962. After participating in the Tougaloo Nine protest, Anding lost a private loan and had to drop out, his son said. He joined the Air Force, serving for four years. He returned to Tougaloo in 1969 to finish his degree.

Anding then moved to Buffalo, New York, to attend the University of Buffalo and earned his master’s degree in mathematics. There, he met his wife of 50 years, Maurice Anding. He taught at the State University of New York and Niagra University until his retirement in 2007.

Anding's son described him as cheerful, easygoing and calm. Anding had a deep love for the outdoors, especially camping and fishing.

In recent years, Anding and his wife moved back to Mississippi to be closer to family.

Anding remained involved in the Tougaloo community, attending events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the protest. He was present at a dedication of a Freedom Trail Marker at the site of the protest in 2017.