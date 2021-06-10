Message in a jacket: Jill Biden offers 'love' during UK trip

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — Jill Biden is sending a sartorial message of "love" as she accompanies her husband President Joe Biden overseas.

The first lady wore a black jacket with the word "love" outlined on the back in silver beading as she and the president met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Thursday. She wore the same jacket more than two years ago to kick off Biden's presidential campaign.

"We're bringing love from America," she told reporters, explaining her fashion choice.

"This is a global conference and we are trying to bring unity across the globe and I think it's needed right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense hope after this year of the pandemic."

Biden is known for her sartorial choices, often donning bright pastels or eye-catching patterns for her outings on behalf of the Biden administration. She is rarely seen without a kitten heel or stiletto boot, adding height to her petite frame.

And this isn't the first time she's sent a direct message with her clothes: During a campaign trip to Iowa late last year, Biden wore black skinny jeans bearing the word "VOTE" down each calf.