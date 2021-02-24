Met Opera, ENO to coproduce Wagner's Ring by Richard Jones

“I am very proud of it. I think it’s been seen a lot both in the opera house with multiple presentations and also in movie theaters," Gelb said. "It's had a major run at the Met, but I think the nature of the Ring is that it is something that should re-explored every 10 or 15 or 20 years, and by the time we do this it will have been more than 15 years since the Lepage was first premiered. And also with the new music director, it's I think important to be able to offer a new artistic take that he will make his own."