Meteorologists talk severe weather, technology and more! | Across the Sky podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Lee Weather Team is finally reunited in person! Sean Sublette, Matt Holiner, Kirsten Lang and Joe Martucci attended the American Meteorological Society's 49th Broadcast Meteorology Conference in Milwaukee, where meteorologists from across the country gathered to share research, stories and ideas in an effort to improve weather communication.

In this week's episode, the team gathers around the same microphone to describe what it's like to attend a weather conference. They summarize the presentation they delivered on digital weather coverage and what the response was from the audience. They also discuss some of their favorite talks at the conference, including an effort to replant trees that are wiped out after natural disasters and a recap of the last five hurricane seasons.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

