Meteorologists talk severe weather, technology and more! | Across the Sky podcast

The Lee Weather Team is finally reunited in person! Sean Sublette, Matt Holiner, Kirsten Lang and Joe Martucci attended the American Meteorological Society's 49th Broadcast Meteorology Conference in Milwaukee, where meteorologists from across the country gathered to share research, stories and ideas in an effort to improve weather communication.

In this week's episode, the team gathers around the same microphone to describe what it's like to attend a weather conference. They summarize the presentation they delivered on digital weather coverage and what the response was from the audience. They also discuss some of their favorite talks at the conference, including an effort to replant trees that are wiped out after natural disasters and a recap of the last five hurricane seasons.